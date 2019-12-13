GRAPEVINE, Texas — Students at Grapevine High School were sent home early Friday after a gun was found on campus, police confirm.

The school was placed on lockdown after Grapevine ISD officials say they received reports of a student having a gun on campus.

Police searched the campus and found a gun. They say the gun has been secured and no students were injured.

Four people were taken into custody in connection with the incident, authorities say. It is unclear at this time if they will face criminal charges.

Timberline Elementary and Cross Timbers Middle School were also placed on lockout as a precaution since they are nearby GHS.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: