An Arlington pastor was arrested Wednesday on a possession of child pornography case, police say.

Brett Monroe, 38, was arrested as "part of a coordinated effort with Homeland Security Investigations," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesman with Arlington police.

The Heritage Baptist Church of Arlington confirmed Friday that Monroe is an employee at their church.

In a statement, Pastor George Newcomb said church employees arrested on criminal charges involving children are immediately suspended or terminated.

The statement didn't identify Monroe, saying names were withheld upon the advice of the church's attorneys.

Monroe has worked with the Heritage Baptist Church in Arlington for the past 11 years, according to a LinkedIn profile bearing his name.

