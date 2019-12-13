Two men have been indicted by a grand jury in the shooting death of Andre Emmett, a former Texas Tech University and NBA player.

Keith Johnson, 32, and Michael Lucky, 30, were indicted on capital murder charges Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury.

Andre Emmett was shot on Sept. 23 while sitting in a car in an Old East Dallas neighborhood. A passerby found the former David W. Carter High School basketball star wounded. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Emmett was 37.

Michael Lucky (left) and Keith Johnson

Less than one month after Emmett's death, Johnson and Lucky were arrested on charges in connection to the shooting.

Johnson and Lucky shot Emmett during a robbery in which they stole his watch and a necklace, Dallas police say.

"He didn't deserve this," said Sasha Emmett, Andre's sister, in an interview with WFAA shortly after his death. "There's not one bad thing that I think anybody could say about him. He touched a lot of people's lives, a lot of people's hearts, and a lot of people looked up to him."

Texas Tech head basketball coach Bob Knight, right, gives instructions to Andre Emmett (14) during the second half against Southern Methodist in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2001. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

After attending high school in Dallas, Emmett went on to play basketball from 2000 to 2004 at Texas Tech University, where Bob Knight was his coach for three of the four seasons.

He remains the university's second all-time scorer and was named All-American his senior year.

In 2004, he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics as a 35th overall pick in the NBA draft. He was later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies and went on to play for the New Jersey Nets.

He also played for several NBA developmental league teams, including in 2006 with the Dallas Mavericks for the Las Vegas Summer League.

In 2018, Emmett was the second overall pick in the 2018 BIG3 league, a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube. He was entering his second season with the league when he was killed.

