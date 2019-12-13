DALLAS — A glitzy bar in the Cedar Springs strip is serving up some yuletide magic. Mr. Misster put a witty spin on traditional cocktails, surely cheering up those having a blue Christmas.

You’ll be greeted by Usloy. the bartender and the unlicensed therapist. He mixed up a few fabulous cocktails to help us toast the season.

Maria Delgado



Salted Carmel White Russian

Kahlua Salted Caramel

Stoli Salted Caramel Vodka

Half and Half

Pink Himalayan Salt Rim

Maria Delgado



We had a creamy start to our Holiday Hoopla, but it tasted like 1000 calories — very delicious, but very heavy. The Pink Himalayan salt will satisfy your lavish lifestyle while providing balance to the caramel. However, we recommend getting this cocktail short.

Apple Cider Margarita

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

Apple Cider

Lemon Juice

Sugar/Cinnamon Rim

Maria Delgado



This spirited drink had a twist of naughty, with just a sprinkle of nice! It’s traditional lime margarita beginning followed by a luscious cinnamon finish. It’s a perfect explosion of balanced flavor. A nice tasty treat that takes the guilt away from drinking your calories. At this point, Usloy has earned his spot on the nice list!

Fireball Apple Pie

Fireball Whiskey

Apple Juice

Prosecco

Pink Himalayan Salt Rim

Maria Delgado



It’s a festive fiesta watching Usloy create these merry little cocktails. He topped off this drink with a Cinna-bae sprinkle of spices. It’s a sweet start, but that fireball comes in hot! A pungent drink for those brave enough to try.

Some may find these holiday bevs a little challenging, but you're sure to find something you love! Combined with the fantastic company of Usloy the bartender, a stop at Mr. Misster will certainly brighten your holidays.



For more information about Mr. Misster, visit: mrmissterdallas.com





RELATED: Your 2019 holiday guide for North Texas

RELATED: The Museum of Illusions in Dallas may make you question reality