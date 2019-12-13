DALLAS — A glitzy bar in the Cedar Springs strip is serving up some yuletide magic. Mr. Misster put a witty spin on traditional cocktails, surely cheering up those having a blue Christmas.
You’ll be greeted by Usloy. the bartender and the unlicensed therapist. He mixed up a few fabulous cocktails to help us toast the season.
Salted Carmel White Russian
- Kahlua Salted Caramel
- Stoli Salted Caramel Vodka
- Half and Half
- Pink Himalayan Salt Rim
We had a creamy start to our Holiday Hoopla, but it tasted like 1000 calories — very delicious, but very heavy. The Pink Himalayan salt will satisfy your lavish lifestyle while providing balance to the caramel. However, we recommend getting this cocktail short.
Apple Cider Margarita
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- Apple Cider
- Lemon Juice
- Sugar/Cinnamon Rim
This spirited drink had a twist of naughty, with just a sprinkle of nice! It’s traditional lime margarita beginning followed by a luscious cinnamon finish. It’s a perfect explosion of balanced flavor. A nice tasty treat that takes the guilt away from drinking your calories. At this point, Usloy has earned his spot on the nice list!
Fireball Apple Pie
- Fireball Whiskey
- Apple Juice
- Prosecco
- Pink Himalayan Salt Rim
It’s a festive fiesta watching Usloy create these merry little cocktails. He topped off this drink with a Cinna-bae sprinkle of spices. It’s a sweet start, but that fireball comes in hot! A pungent drink for those brave enough to try.
Some may find these holiday bevs a little challenging, but you're sure to find something you love! Combined with the fantastic company of Usloy the bartender, a stop at Mr. Misster will certainly brighten your holidays.
For more information about Mr. Misster, visit: mrmissterdallas.com
