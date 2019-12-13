Two arrest warrants have been issued for the husband of a Dallas assistant attorney after a fight at a dog park led to an assault, police say.

Dale Coonrod, the husband of assistant attorney Michelanie "Mickey" Rayford-Coonrod, was captured on video hitting a camera out of Chanise Condren's hand.

The video, which was posted by Condren on both Twitter and Facebook, was recorded Monday afternoon during a fight at the White Rock Lake Dog Park.

Two arrest warrants were issued for Coonrod, 42, on a charge of misdemeanor assault, said Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a spokesman with Dallas police.

Mitchell said police were called to the dog park Monday afternoon and talked with two women who said they were assaulted by a man, later identified as Coonrod.

The sergeant said the women told police that the incident started with a fight over "an interaction between their two dogs."

In social media posts, Condren identified herself and her wife as the victims.

Condren said they were at the park together when her dog nipped one of Coonrod's dogs. Condren said when she went to leash her dog and talk with Coonrod, he called her a name and told her to control her dog.

Condren said she attempted to "deescalate the situation," but said he "threatened to call the cops." That's when she said she pulled out her phone, which he knocked out of her hand.

During the fight, she said, Coonrod hit her twice and grabbed her neck. Condren said he also pushed her wife.

"For the record, I never touched this man," Condren said. "This was unprovoked. He acted alone. His wife was not present."

Condren said she originally posted video of the incident because Coonrod had left the park.

