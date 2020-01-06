Live blog: Fort Worth latest North Texas city to implement curfew

The curfew in Fort Worth will begin at 8 p.m., city officials said.

This story will be continually updated.

The City of Fort Worth will implement an 8 p.m. curfew Monday following a night of civil unrest that ended with police using tear gas, flash-bang grenades and smoke screens to disperse a crowd from the West 7th Street Bridge.

Demonstrators remained active late into the night, as they blocked the bridge for several hours before the situation escalated between members of the crowd and police.

Police allege people began to throw frozen water bottles towards officers and then set off fireworks as officers deployed smoke screens and flash-bang grenades before tear gas was used on the crowd.

About 50 people were arrested and three officers were injured, police said.

Days of protests, civil unrest and vandalism have continued to grip communities across the U.S. and in North Texas after the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis police custody.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Dallas again on Sunday to peacefully protest for that transformation before a curfew there went into effect at 7 p.m. Police said they arrested more than 120 people while enforcing the curfew, which lasted until 6 a.m.

Leaders in University Park, Highland Park, Denton and Irving also put curfews into effect Sunday.

More events are planned in North Texas on Monday to call attention to racial injustice and police brutality, issues that need "radical transformation," Jenkins said.

Follow along below for live updates on protests across North Texas:

12 p.m.: Mayor Betsy Price said the entire city of Fort Worth will be under a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Monday night. The curfew will last for 72 hours. Price said it was a difficult decision to make after businesses had just started to reopen from restrictions imposed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curfew will last until 6 a.m., Price said.

"Making it citywide protects the entire city and everyone deserves protection," she said.

She commended the police department for a response of "compassion and humility"

10:45 a.m.: Fort Worth officials announced the city will implement an 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Betsy Price said she has executed an emergency declaration and will hold a news conference at noon to discuss the details other city leaders.

10 a.m.: Several protests and marches are scheduled to occur Monday evening, including one hosted by the Next Generation Action Network that is planned to take place in front of Dallas police headquarters from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while the city's curfew is in effect.

A Black Lives Matter March is planned to start at 5 p.m. at the Warren Sports Complex in Frisco.

A separate peaceful protest is planned for 6 p.m. in downtown Denton at the city's Square.