Small group of protesters clash with police in downtown Dallas

Ground video showed a few protesters on top of a squad car and at least one police vehicle was spray painted. Police deployed tear gas to break up the crowd.

Updated to clarify the intersection where Dallas police used tear gas.

Hundreds of protesters are marching through downtown Dallas in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. Things became heated hours after the demonstrations began, when a small group of the marchers clashed with Dallas police in riot gear at the corner of Griffin and Young Streets.

Live WFAA video from the ground showed a group of protesters jumping on and pounding on a squad car. At least one police vehicle had spray paint along its side. And a group gathered in the intersection, refusing to move for an extended period of time.

"If you do not disperse, you will be arrested," police told the crowd gathered in the intersection.

Police confirmed they fired tear gas into the intersection after a small group of protesters refused to leave.

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez said the police also used concussion grenades on the crowd and that the crowd broke out the windows of a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus.

A larger portion of the marchers moved on and made it to Interstate 35 and Commerce Street and continued marching off of the freeway, and back on again later in the night.

The protest began around 6:30 p.m. when hundreds gathered in front of police headquarters. The large crowd stayed in place for almost two hours before beginning to march through the downtown area.

Dallas police have reported no protester injuries from the march so far, but did say one officer was injured during the protest. The officer is being treated by Dallas Fire-Rescue for non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson urged the protests to stay peaceful, saying on Twitter,

"I understand the outrage, and I feel this pain deeply. What happened in Minneapolis is unacceptable. But please, remain peaceful."

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.