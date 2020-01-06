Dallas police investigating 2 possible use-of-force incidents from Saturday

Dallas police said they are waiting for the victims to recover so that they can get all the facts about what happened.

The Dallas Police Department is investigating after two people were "seriously injured, requiring hospitalization and surgery" Saturday, possibly at the hands of members of the Dallas police, the department said in a news release Monday.

Dallas police said both alleged incidents happened on Main Street. One happened at 4 p.m. near the Pagasus Plaza downtown in the 1500 block of Main Street. The other occurred near the Bank of America Financial Center in the 900 block of Main Street around 7 p.m.

Dallas police said they are waiting for the victims to recover so that they can get all the facts about what happened. Detectives are canvassing the area looking for any video of the incidents.

If you know anything about these incidents or have any photos or videos of them, contact the Dallas Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division at 214-671-3986 or send an email to DPDIAD@dallascityhall.com.

"We take these matters very seriously. Rest assured, there will be a full investigation and we will continue to keep the public informed on the status of the investigations," the department said in the news release.