Editor's note: A Denton Fire/Rescue statement originally reported three people were dead at the scene. They now report two dead at the scene.

A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has led to two deaths and multiple injuries on Interstate 35W in Denton.

Police have shut down I-35W in both directions as firefighters work the scene after the 18-wheeler caught fire.

"It's bad," said David Boots, a spokesman with the Denton Fire/Rescue Department.

Jason Eddington, also with Denton Fire/Rescue, initially said three people were dead at the scene but confirmed later that there were actually two deaths.

Eddington said while they originally believed the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed in the crash, a man who identified himself as the driver approached police at the scene.

However, he said the number of deaths could rise as they work to clear the scene.

Officials say I-35W will be shut down for several hours and drivers should seek an alternative route.

