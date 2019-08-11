Editor's note: A Denton Fire/Rescue statement originally reported three people were dead at the scene. They now report two dead at the scene.
A multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler has led to two deaths and multiple injuries on Interstate 35W in Denton.
Police have shut down I-35W in both directions as firefighters work the scene after the 18-wheeler caught fire.
"It's bad," said David Boots, a spokesman with the Denton Fire/Rescue Department.
Jason Eddington, also with Denton Fire/Rescue, initially said three people were dead at the scene but confirmed later that there were actually two deaths.
Eddington said while they originally believed the driver of the 18-wheeler was killed in the crash, a man who identified himself as the driver approached police at the scene.
However, he said the number of deaths could rise as they work to clear the scene.
Officials say I-35W will be shut down for several hours and drivers should seek an alternative route.
This is a developing story. Check back for new information.
