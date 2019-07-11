The body of a missing mother was found on a bank near Denton Creek by people fishing, Denton County authorities confirmed Thursday.

Sheriff deputies received a call Sunday reporting a body was found on the bank off Farm to Market Road 2449 just west of Ponder.

Authorities later identified the body as 20-year-old Jade Monique Harris, who had last been seen on Oct. 25.

Harris was stabbed to death, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's case records.

Harris was a mother to a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, says a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses and her children.

Authorities haven't released further details but said they're investigating the case as a homicide.

