A man told authorities he was shot while walking along East Loop 820 South early Thursday morning in Fort Worth, police say.
According to police, they first received a call from the Without Walls Church of Fort Worth just before noon Thursday reporting a shooting off East Loop 820 South.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 64-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police he was walking at about 3 a.m. along Loop 820 near Ramey Avenue when someone fired a shot at him from a car.
Police didn't have a description of the car or a suspect.
