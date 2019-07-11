DALLAS — Dallas police have released body camera, dashboard camera and security camera footage of the arrest of a woman who died from an accidental drug overdose while in police custody last year.

Diamond S. Ross, 34, was arrested by Dallas police on Aug. 19, 2018. Police did not say what she was being arrested for.

In one of the videos released by the Dallas Police Department, you can see an unresponsive Ross being dragged into a detention facility. Several minutes go by before Ross is treated by paramedics.

Dallas police say Ross's family has been notified about the videos and said they are releasing them now in the name of transparency.

Ross's case was investigated by the department's Special Investigations unit and Internal Affairs unit and found that the arresting officer didn't buckle Ross in with a seatbelt and failed to get Ross medical attention when it became clear she was unresponsive. That officer, was not named by police, was disciplined for his actions, police said.

After reviewing the footage and all other evidence, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue any criminal charges because the Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled Ross's death an accident.

"The department’s sympathy is with the family over the loss of their loved one. It is never easy to lose someone unexpectedly," police wrote in a statement Wednesday night. "The Dallas Police Department is committed to ensuring excellence during its delivery of service by holding members of our department accountable."

Videos from Dallas police are below. WARNING: Graphic content.

