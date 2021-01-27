Husband of Uber Eats driver killed in Haltom City: 'I don’t wish that pain on anyone. My own worst enemy shouldn't feel this pain.'

31-year-old Ryan Munsie died Saturday while making a delivery for Uber Eats. Haltom City Police have made no arrests.

Haltom City police are working to catch the person responsible for the death of 31-year-old Ryan Munsie. Munsie died on Saturday night while making a delivery for Uber Eats.

Tarrant County Crime Stoppers has offered a $1,250 dollar reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Her husband, Camaron Graham, says she was working as a delivery driver to provide for her family. They’ve been together for seven years, married for four.

“She’s just the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. I’d give anything to give her anything she ever wanted and she’s the same way,” Graham said. “She wanted to make everyone happy, she wanted to work, and she wanted to make sure our kids had a set future.”

The mother of three was working four jobs to provide for her family.

“The most important thing about her was her work ethic and her love for her children,” Graham said.

And that’s why she was out working Saturday, pursuing a special offer from Uber if the driver made a certain number of deliveries.

Police officers found her lying in the breezeway of an apartment complex at 4200 Northern Cross. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has been the most difficult week of Camaron Graham’s life.

“It’s hard to talk about, it makes me really sad, thinking about all the work she put in for someone to take it away from her, for nothing,” Graham said. “Every day I have to wake up and thinking it’s a nightmare, but I have to re-live it.”

He’s waiting for an arrest and figuring out how he will move forward without the love of his life.

“I don’t wish that pain on anyone,” Graham said. “My worst enemy shouldn’t feel this pain.”

Over the last couple of days, the detectives have been working non-stop to try to identify a suspect, police said.