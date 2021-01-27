Off-duty Arlington police officer attacked, robbed at convenience store, officials say

The officer was hit multiple times in the face and on the top of his head, but will be OK, according to officials.

An off-duty Arlington police officer was attacked Wednesday morning at a convenience store, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, the officer was attacked, robbed, and pistol-whipped by four teens or young men in their 20s.

The officer was hit multiple times in the face and on the top of his head, but he will be OK.

Officials said the officer had just gotten off work when the incident happened at the QuickTrip store at the intersection of East Division and North Collins Streets.

The four men left the scene in a white 4-door car, pictured in the tweet below.

One of our officers left work this morning and stopped at the QT at 901 E. Division. Four suspects assaulted the off-duty officer with a pistol and robbed him. These photos represent the suspect car... 4-door white passenger car. We are working to release video soon. pic.twitter.com/6wpPWwLwfE — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) January 27, 2021

The car had a paper tag on it, and officials said they will be releasing video of the incident later Wednesday.

"I spoke with our officer this morning. He’s in good spirits and will be okay. Help us identify these suspects," Chief Al Jones said in a tweet. "This could have happened to anybody in our community."