Senior corporal with Dallas police arrested on family violence charge, officials say

A senior corporal with the Dallas Police Department was arrested Monday on a family violence charge, officials with the department announced Tuesday.

Keith Huber was arrested by deputies with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office on a charge of family violence assault- bodily injury, according to Dallas police officials.

The senior corporal has worked with the Dallas police since May 2002 and currently works in the Southwest Patrol Division. He has been placed on administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is conducted, officials said.

He was being held at the Waxahachie jail.