Suspect accused of shooting deputy detained after hours-long manhunt in north Harris County

The shooting happened near the intersection of Veterans Memorial and Forestburg Drive. The suspect was detained after an hours-long manhunt in the area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was shot Tuesday in north Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, two of his deputies were responding to reports of a suspicious man when the suspect opened fire.

The incident happened near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Forestburg Drive.

After an hours-long manhunt, Gonzalez said Moises Martinez was detained at about 9 p.m. It's unclear what charges he'll face in connection with Tuesday's shooting.

Gonzalez said the deputy was alert and conscious on the way to an area hospital. He's expected to survive after being shot multiple times, including in the hands, back and cheek.

The other deputy who responded to the scene returned fire, but investigators said the suspect was not struck.

The 35-year-old deputy has been with the Sheriff's Office for 18 months but served another local law enforcement agency for about 6 years.