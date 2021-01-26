Austin SWAT responding to reported hostage situation at doctor's office off MoPac

Police are on scene at the 1900 block of West 35th Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is responding to reports of an armed subject near MoPac Expressway.

As of 5:45 p.m., officials said a heavy police presence, including members of the SWAT team, was currently working on the 1900 block of West 35th St. Police said officers responded to what was initially a "disturbance at a building" 911 call.

Initial reports indicate the suspect may have entered a nearby medical office and taken an unknown number of people hostage. As of 8 p.m., police could only confirm it is an ongoing and active SWAT situation at a commercial building.

By 6:45 p.m., APD's mobile command center had arrived on the scene. APD, the Travis County Sheriff's Office, the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS were all on scene as of 8 p.m.

At 8:21 p.m., KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski tweeted that the suspect in the reported hostage situation appears to be a doctor, based on audible transmission to the suspect by APD. Plohetski had previously stated that there were indications at least one other doctor is among the reported hostages.

NEW: The pleas of the hostage negotiator continue 3 hours into the situation: “I cannot guarantee your safety unless you comply. I am letting you know, doctor, there is a way to resolve this. I need your help to fix the situation. That starts with you answering the phone.” https://t.co/cx7E682OcY — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 27, 2021

As of 9:20 p.m., negotiators were still continuing to try to make contact with the suspect. Plohetski tweeted that one negotiator said the suspect specifically asked police to call.

Just before 9:30 p.m., authorities said it had been at least two hours since they had had any contact with the suspect.

UPDATE: Authorities say it has now been at least two hours since any contact with hostage taker. They have told him that his sister is very concerned about him and have been in touch with her. https://t.co/AllZbLTOI3 — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) January 27, 2021

APD said a few nearby homes were evacuated. The department is encouraging everyone to stay clear of the area within at least a two- to three-block range.

(Video courtesy of Shiv Mishra and Nicolas Baumann)

