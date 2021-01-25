x
Woman killed at Haltom City apartments was food delivery driver

Police say 31-year-old Ryan Munsie of Fort Worth was found unresponsive in a breezeway late Saturday night.
A meal delivery driver was killed while on the job over the weekend, police say. 

Thirty-one-year-old Ryan Munsie of Fort Worth died Saturday night, Haltom City police say. 

Her body was found lying in a breezeway with "signs of trauma" at the Northern Cross Apartments around 9:35 p.m., according to police.

Munsie was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County is offering a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. 

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or Corp. Miller, the detective assigned to the case, at 817-222-7027.

