Woman killed at Haltom City apartments was food delivery driver

A meal delivery driver was killed while on the job over the weekend, police say.

Her body was found lying in a breezeway with "signs of trauma" at the Northern Cross Apartments around 9:35 p.m., according to police.

Munsie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers Tarrant County is offering a $1,250 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or Corp. Miller, the detective assigned to the case, at 817-222-7027.