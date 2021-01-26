'She was always trying to put a smile on someone else’s face': Friends, family desperate for arrest after Uber Eats driver killed in Haltom City

Haltom City Police are working to identify a suspect after emergency responders found 31-year-old Ryan Munsie dead outside a Haltom City apartment Saturday night.

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police are working to identify a suspect after emergency responders found 31-year-old Ryan Munsie dead outside a Haltom City apartment Saturday night.

Munsie was found dead after making a delivery for Uber Eats at the Northern Cross Apartments on the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard.

So far, police will only say Munsie was found in a breezeway suffering from “obvious signs of trauma."

“The detectives are kind of holding that close to the vest for investigative purposes, they don’t want the actual cause of death out there yet,” said Haltom City Police Sergeant Eric Peters. “They are using that as an investigative tool at this point.”

Police are offering a $1,250 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect. If you know anything, call Haltom City police at 817-222-7027 or make an anonymous tip online through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers (817-469-8477).

Munsie was a wife and the mother to three children — two daughters and a son. Bailey Ables was a close friend of Munsie's.

"Her children were her world," Ables said. “When I think of her, how funny she was, she was always trying to put a smile on someone else’s face. Always asked how your day was and if you needed something, she’d get it for you.”



Still in shock, Ables is hoping for a quick arrest.

“Right now I’m just hoping we can catch who did this,” Ables added. “If anybody has any information, heard anything, saw anything, obviously just come forward and let us know.

“I’m still kind of in shock that somebody could do that to her, to anybody."

The family is trying to raise funds to offset the bills for Munsie's funeral and help her children out as they move forward without their mom. If you would like to donate, click here.