Dak Prescott, Matthew McConaughey donate to help warming station at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Texas actor donated to OurCalling to help people at a warming center in Downtown Dallas.

DALLAS — In true Texas fashion, Dak Prescott and Matthew McConaughey are stepping up to help other Texans as their plight continues from this week's historic winter weather.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Texas actor donated to OurCalling to help people at a warming center in Downtown Dallas, the nonprofit tweeted Thursday.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center opened as a warming center earlier this week as temperatures across North Texas dropped dangerously low, with some areas hitting zero or even negative degrees.

The downtown locations has helped 1,000 homeless individuals. OurCalling is handling the intake and round-the-clock operations at the Convention Center.

"We are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families."

Opening an emergency weather shelter for nearly 1,000 homeless individuals in Dallas at the Convention Center has been our most difficult task. But we are thankful and encouraged that @McConaughey and @dak are sending support to purchase meals for the individuals and families. — OurCalling (@ourcalling) February 18, 2021

Volunteers are needed at the Convention Center warming station: go here to sign up.

OurCalling does not need any more blankets/clothes/pillows/etc. You can go here to sign up to volunteer and give online to support their efforts here: https://bit.ly/oc-cold.

WFAA is holding a phone bank to raise money for the Austin Street Center, which serves Dallas' most vulnerable homeless population, men over the age of 45 and women of any age. OurCalling collaborates with the Austin Street Center.

If you would like to make a donation to Austin Street Center, to help our neighbors experiencing homelessness during this incredibly difficult time, please make one today at www.wfaa.com/donate.

Looking for more ways to help? These community organizations need support.