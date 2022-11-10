GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

Frederick Frazier will take the seat in Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House.

The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.

Frazier made headlines in June when he turned himself in on accusations of impersonating a code enforcement officer to get rid of his primary opponent's campaign signs in February.

Frazier is a former McKinney council member and a 27-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department. He had been placed on administrative leave after he turned himself in to Richardson police on June 24.

During his campaign, Frazier had the backing of prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

The Texas Rangers began an investigation into Frazier after primary runoff opponent Paul Chabot filed a police report after some of his signs were allegedly stolen.

Chabot said he was told by a Walmart store manager that a person who identified themselves as a code compliance officer with the city of McKinney said the signs needed to be removed because they were supposedly out of compliance.

According to Chabot, he was told by the city manager that his signs "were fine." Two days later, Chabot said one of his campaign signs was stolen from the Walmart, which led to him filing a police report.

An attorney representing Frazier denied the charges against his client, saying "this accusation that a public servant impersonated another public servant with less power and responsibilities defies logic and will not hold up in court."