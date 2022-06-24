GOP State House candidate indicted for impersonating public servant

The candidate, a Dallas police officer named Fred Frazier, is accused of stealing the campaign signs of an opponent who he beat in a May runoff.

MCKINNEY, Texas — The above video initially aired on March 31, 2022.

A GOP State House of Representatives candidate has turned himself in after being indicted Friday morning.

The candidate, Fred Frazier, is accused of impersonating a code enforcement officer and stealing the signs of his primary opponent while in the throes of a political campaign in February.

Frazier is a former McKinney council member, and an active member of the Dallas Police Department assigned to the Marshal Fugitive Task Force. He won his Republican primary runoff in May, defeating Paul Chabot with 64 percent of the vote.

Sources with the Dallas Police Department confirm to WFAA that Fraizer has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of his turning himself in.

Frazier's attorney, Robert Rogers, released a statement denying the charges against his client.

"Fred Frazier has been a dedicated public servant for 27 years," Rogers wrote. "As a police officer, he has arrested hundreds and hundreds of violent felons. This accusation that a public servant impersonated another public servant with less power and responsibilities defies logic and will not hold up in court."

An investigation into Frazier was launched by the Texas Rangers after Chabot filed a police report in McKinney following the theft of some of his campaign signs.

Chabot told WFAA he was surprised in December to receive a call from a manager of a Walmart located off of Virginia Parkway in McKinney.

The manager, per Chabot, said that someone had been in the store and, after identifying themselves as a code compliance officer with the City of McKinney, asked that Walmart call Chabot's camp to remove Chabot's campaign signs near the business because they were supposedly out of compliance.

Chabot told WFAA he believed his signs were in compliance, and that he went to McKinney City Hall to confirm as much with the city manager upon hearing the complaint.

"The city manager told me that no code compliance officer was ever sent to the Walmart, and said my signs were fine," Chabot said.

Two days later, Chabot said a four-foot-by-eight-foot campaign sign of his was stolen at the Walmart, at which point he proceeded to file a police report about the theft and the alleged code compliance officer.