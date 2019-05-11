FORT WORTH, Texas — The owner of a Fort Worth wrecking service is speaking out after drivers showed up to his business complaining their cars were towed over the weekend.

Brian Rawlins, owner of ABC Wrecker Service on Old Randol Mill Road, said he was out of town and didn’t find out what happened until Sunday.

“We’ve been in business for a long time, and this is the first time this has happened,” Rawlins said.

On Saturday, different families from different apartment complexes showed up to ABC Wrecker Service, saying their cars were towed for no good reason.

Rawlins said ABC Wrecker Service tows for the City of Fort Worth. They do not, however, tow cars at apartment complexes.

“We own a storage facility in Fort Worth. There are about 10 companies that tow their cars into our storage facility,” Rawlins said. “We do not do private property tows out of apartment complexes.”

Rawlins said it’s up to the towing companies that they work with to release the vehicles, which are parked at the ABC Wrecker Service lot, to their owners.

He said he has confidence in all the towing companies that store cars at their lot.

“Mistakes happen. But they’re usually really good about getting cars back if it was a wrong tow,” Rawlins said.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau downgraded ABC Wrecker Service from a “D-“ to an “F” Monday, citing “unanswered complaints and unclear licensing.”

“[What happened on Saturday] sparked an investigation on our end,” Amy Rasor said. Rasor is the Fort Worth Regional Director for the BBB.

Rasor said if you’ve had a bad experience with any business, you can file a complaint with the BBB here.

“Filing with us and filing a complaint will help us to do an investigation and help to call them out,” Rasor said.

