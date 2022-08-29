Fort Worth police asking for help locating missing 67-year-old man

Police say Mohammed Ibrahim Salih was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Sunday driving his 1995 Toyota Camry in the 1800 block of Woodhall Way in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old man Monday.

Police said Salih’s vehicle is maroon in color with Texas license plate number RLJ-48200.

Salih’s family told police that they fear he may be lost and in danger.

If you have any information concerning Salih’s location, call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.