Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The body of 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, officials said.
The Flower Mound Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night.
Officials said the department, along with agencies such as Grapevine Fire and the Texas Game Warden, searched the waters through Saturday evening and then returned on Sunday morning, which is when the victim was pulled from the lake.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim was Benny Dabney.
"Our condolences are with the family, but again we stress the importance of life jackets whenever you are in the lake," the Flower Mound Fire Department said in a Facebook post.