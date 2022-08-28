Body of 63-year-old man pulled from Grapevine Lake, officials say

Crews from multiple agencies responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of Grapevine Lake on Saturday night.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The body of 63-year-old man was pulled from Grapevine Lake on Sunday morning, officials said.

The Flower Mound Fire Department said it responded to a drowning call in the Murrell Park area of the lake on Saturday night.

Officials said the department, along with agencies such as Grapevine Fire and the Texas Game Warden, searched the waters through Saturday evening and then returned on Sunday morning, which is when the victim was pulled from the lake.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim was Benny Dabney.