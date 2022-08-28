x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Missing 64-year-old last seen with small dog in Fort Worth on Sunday

Police say 64-year-old Ruth Esther "Sally" Simon was on South Jennings Avenue with a small dog at about 1:30 a.m.
Credit: Fort Worth Police Department

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for a woman that went missing early Sunday morning.

According to the police department, 64-year-old Ruth Esther "Sally" Simon was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m.

Simon is a Black woman standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. 

Before she went missing, police say she was wearing a yellow dress and a black and white head scarf. She also had a small brown dog with her.

Anyone with information about Sally Simon's whereabouts should call 911 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Other local news: 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas theater hosting premiere of movie filmed in the city

Before You Leave, Check This Out