Deceased man found shot in southeastern Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in southeastern Dallas that killed a man on Sunday.
According to the police department, they got a call about an active shooter on Wixom Lane where rounds of bullets hit a home.
When they got there, they found a man that was shot behind the shed on vacant property. Paramedics came to the scene, but the victim died before he could be taken to a hospital.
The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives either by calling 214-671-3605 or emailing Derek.koerner@dallascityhall.com.
Other local news: