Deceased man found shot in southeastern Dallas, police say

Officers got a call about an active shooter in the area on Sunday.

DALLAS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in southeastern Dallas that killed a man on Sunday.

According to the police department, they got a call about an active shooter on Wixom Lane where rounds of bullets hit a home.

When they got there, they found a man that was shot behind the shed on vacant property. Paramedics came to the scene, but the victim died before he could be taken to a hospital.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives either by calling 214-671-3605 or emailing Derek.koerner@dallascityhall.com.