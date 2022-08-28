Woman accused of being intoxicated during wrong-way drive on highway, Arlington police say

Police told WFAA that they got two calls about a white vehicle that was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 360.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman has been arrested after driving the wrong way along Highway 360 on Saturday evening, according to Arlington police.

The department identified the suspect as 30-year-old Cherish Butler.

They told WFAA that they got two calls at around 7 p.m. about a "small white car or SUV" that was driving the wrong way. They said Butler was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 360 near Carrier Parkway.

They later confirmed that officers found the vehicle in the 600 block of N Hwy 360 and got it to stop safely.

According to the police department, Butler was "found to be intoxicated and was arrested." They said she's been charged with DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Police said the vehicle was damaged, but the department couldn't connect it to any reported crashes nearby.