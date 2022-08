The girls were last seen leaving the Letot Center.

DALLAS — The Dallas County Sheriff's Department is searching for two missing teenage girls last seen leaving a juvenile detention center in northwest Dallas.

The girls, identified as Zamaria Pride and Tatiana Luke, were last seen leaving the Letot Center, located near Denton Drive and Lombardy Lane.

DCSD said it was concerned about the girls' well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 214-749-8641.