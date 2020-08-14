Forney father loses cancer fight, but not before touching countless lives

"I'm just so in awe of the kindness and generosity of God's people," Staggs said this past July. "And the world needs more people that want to do nice things."

FORNEY, Texas — The above video is from a previous story on Eric Staggs.

The world lost a good man on Thursday.

Eric Staggs, 41, a man of God, a good and faithful servant, a loving husband and father, lost his three-year battle with cancer.

I first met Eric and his wife Crystal when, although he was already a year into his fight with Stage IV colon cancer, offered his help to those he considered less fortunate than himself.

As volunteers with the Santa’s Helpers program, the Staggs offered their guidance and the gifts of their time and their faith to families struggling to make it through the holidays.

His colon cancer has led to multiple surgeries, several rounds of chemotherapy, bouts of life-threatening jaundice, and most recently, a comment by his doctor encouraging him to pursue any and every available treatment option.

In late June, Staggs and his wife and two children traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, hoping a holistic clinic could help him fight his cancer and the severe jaundice the tumors were causing in his liver.

While they were away, his friends “stole” one of his projects he had to sideline during his cancer fight: a vintage Bronco very much in need of some TLC, paint and time.

His friends couldn’t offer him any more time. But when the Staggs returned in early July they found dozens of friends and family in their front yard and the completely re-built and re-painted Bronco in the driveway.

A final gift of true friendship may have been just that.

Eric Staggs, who turned 41 earlier this month, died peacefully at his home Thursday in Forney.