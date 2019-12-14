ARLINGTON, Texas — Crews have contained a fire after a blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field, sources say.

Globe Life Field is the new stadium of the Texas Rangers.

Officials say the fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the upper concourse. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

People are advised to avoid the area while fire crews are at the scene.

Firefighters are expected to remain in the area for at least a couple of hours, officials say.

