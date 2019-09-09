ARLINGTON, Texas — With temperatures soaring to near triple digits on Sunday, a spot between the Cowboys and Rangers stadiums might not have been the obvious first choice to beat the heat.

But there we were on Sunday afternoon, watching Cowboys fans in bathing suits at a swim-up bar with the team's first game displayed on a giant screen outside.

It's all part of the guest experience at Live! by Loews Hotel that opened just a few weeks ago in Arlington's growing entertainment district.

The infinity pool is the signature amenity of the 14-story, $150 million luxury hotel — and this weekend was the hotel's first big weekend.

"We're completely booked," Bruno Roulleux, director of operations at the hotel. "Being the first game day, it's very exciting."

The opening comes one year after the debut of Texas Live! next door and is seen as the next step in creating the connection between sports, entertainment, restaurants and hospitality.

The new hotel won't be the newest addition to the area for long.

Next door, Globe Life Field is really starting to take shape. On Sunday, you could see five trusses already in place that will be part of the 24-million pound roof the Rangers new air-conditioned ballpark that is set to open next March.

Until then, Rolleux says the hotel is already looking forward to it's next big weekend, and it doesn't involve the Cowboys.

On September 28th, AT&T Stadium will host the Arkansas vs Texas A&M football game while baseball fans will say goodbye to 25 years of memories at Globe Life Park as the Rangers host the New York Yankees.

"It's going to be a huge weekend," Rolleux said.

