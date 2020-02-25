DALLAS — The trial of Desmond Jones began today with gripping testimony on what happened to 13-year-old Shavon Randle.

Shavon was kidnapped in June 2017 from her aunt’s home in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say the kidnapping was fueled by stolen drugs, money and revenge.

Prosecutor Jennifer Falk said Shavon died for no reason.

"You are going to learn she was run out of the home, she was put in the back of the car, that she had her hands bound behind her,” said Falk.

Desmond Jones is the first of multiple suspects to go on trial for her kidnapping.

In court Monday, prosecutors played audio of an FBI interview with Jones where he admits being the lookout when Randle was taken from a home in Lancaster in June 2017.

“They put like a thing over her face,” Jones said.

“Like a bag or a blindfold?” asked FBI special agent Mike Mahan.

“A pillowcase,” Jones said.

Prosecutors say Jones led the FBI to her body and to the body of Michael Titus, Randle's cousin. Investigators believe Titus stole close to a quarter of a million dollars from Jones and his gang, and they wanted revenge.

“They want their dope back. Either the dope or the money or something bad is going to happen,” Falk said.

Falk said the kidnappers made a call to Randle’s family that said, “Give us our [expletive] or we will kill the girl."

Jones told investigators he was in the home when Randle was killed and heard the gunshots but didn't see it happen. He said she was killed after she saw one of the suspect's faces.

Testimony resumes tomorrow.

Full Day 1 Testimony:

More on WFAA: