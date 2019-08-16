Four men were indicted this week on new criminal charges in connection with the kidnapping and slaying of 13-year-old Shavon Randle and the death of 19-year-old Michael Titus.

Their bodies were found in August 2017 in an abandoned east Oak Cliff home.

Authorities believe Shavon was kidnapped and held ransom in retaliation after drugs were stolen from one of the alleged kidnappers. Titus was considered a person of interest in Shavon's disappearance.

Darius Fields, 28, Laquon Wilkerson, 32, Devontae Owens, 26, and Desmond Jones, 24, are each charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

Though they had already been arrested in connection with Shavon's kidnapping and slaying, the new indictments link the men for the first time to the murders of the girl and Titus.

Fields was sentenced in May to 18 years in prison on federal weapons charges. He is the second person connected to Shavon's death to be convicted of a crime.

LaPorshya Polley, 27, was sentenced in January to four years in prison for making false statements to a gun dealer in order to acquire two weapons for a convicted felon. She got the weapons for Fields, court records show.

A large amount of drugs was stolen from a Lancaster motel two days before Shavon's disappearance. Records show Kendall Perkins stole drugs from Fields and Owens. He faces an aggravated robbery charge.

Perkins' girlfriend is a relative of Shavon.

Ledoris Randle told investigators that she was told on a phone call that the seventh grader would be killed if she called police, arrest records show.

Randle told a co-worker that "Fields has history with kidnapping people," records show.

The new indictments allege the men acted as members of a "criminal street gang" to commit the offenses of kidnapping Shavon and then murdering Shavon and Titus.

The indictments also says Titus was involved with the kidnapping and murder of Shavon.

The court records also show that Shavon's body was moved, Titus was then killed and the location of the slayings were cleaned.

Titus' body was also staged "to make his murder appear to be a suicide," the indictment says.

