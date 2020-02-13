DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District’s chief auditor who accused the school board of trustees of deflecting financial problems by attempting to "investigate the investigator" plans to resign Feb. 28, WFAA has confirmed.

DISD Chief Internal Auditor Steven Martin defended himself in front of trustees at an audit committee hearing Tuesday when he was subject to a sudden peer review.

The controversy surrounding Martin and his resignation comes while Dallas ISD has asked taxpayers for the largest single bond in state history, from a total of $2.7 billion to $3.7 billion.

Martin's decision as a top DISD employee to speak during public comment is unprecedented.

His comments came on the heels of two audits that showed the district potentially overpaid more than $330,000 for $1.2 million in construction contracts. One of the audits called for DISD to refer the potential overpayments to the Dallas District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution.

His office is reviewing another nine contracts, with $1.7 million in potential overpayments, Martin said.

“What concerns me is the reason for an early peer-review and who will do it,” Martin told those in attendance at the committee hearing. “As a federal investigator for 24 years, I understand when a case against a defendant is airtight, defense attorneys investigate the investigator. I feel this is happening now.”

Martin, who has been an accountant for 35 years, including 19 years as a supervisor for the Drug Enforcement Administration, could not be reached for comment.

His resignation comes when his office is expected to release up to a dozen audits this month.

The audit committee met for nearly three hours in closed session Tuesday to discuss issues surrounding the chief auditor but took no action.

Trustee Joyce Foreman, though not an audit committee member, sat in the closed-door committee hearing. She said she was troubled by Martin’s resignation.

“I’m very surprised,” Foreman said when reached for comment. “I want to make sure we get to the bottom of what happened in the internal audit’s office.”

"If he (Martin) found issues where people have taken the public’s money, we need to get it back,” Foreman said. “I ran on integrity and want to be responsible for the money that is spent.”

Last month, Martin raised concerns about a Dallas ISD proposal to limit the ability of his office to review smaller construction contracts, according to an email obtained by WFAA.

“I believe the (DISD) administration is trying to cover up the violations of law and policy,” Martin explained in an email obtained by WFAA.

Martin said he was concerned the district may have tens of millions of dollars in potential overpayments for more than 400 similar contracts from 2015 to 2018. He said he was concerned it may be due to a failure to follow pricing restrictions and guidelines.

“If the average overpayment of the 447 contracts is $150,000, the total loss to the District would be over $67 million,” Martin wrote in an email on Jan. 10 to Nancy Rodriguez, a Dallas school board trustee candidate.

In his statements Tuesday, Martin indicated that the timing of the review was suspicious. He said district management wanted third parties to review his previous five construction audits.

“Why is the audit committee and management both bringing in third parties to review our audit reports at this time? And why did the administration try to change policy preventing internal audit from investigating vendors?” Martin said.

Martin then appeared to ask trustees to let him do his job.

“Internal audit has been highly effective,” Martin said. “However, we cannot continue to be without your support. Calling for a peer review two years early demonstrates management and the district’s vendors a lack of confidence in internal audit.”

“Nobody has demonstrated that we got any audit reports wrong,” Martin said. “If we did, we would fix them."

In a written statement sent earlier this week, district officials said a Procurement Compliance Committee — established last year following several WFAA stories of contract irregularities — has made “referrals to law enforcement.”

They, however, did not give details regarding which specific law enforcement agencies they made referrals to.

