Dallas police investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend

Dallas investigators are looking into four total shootings, all happening in a three-day time period.

DALLAS — Police officers are investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Sunday around 8:20 p.m., police officers responded to a call about a body in an alleyway near the 2700 block of Moffatt Avenue. This is west of Interstate 45 near the Dallas VA Medical Center.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the unknown victim, a Black man between 18-25 years old, had died from a single gunshot wound.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation, according to Dallas Police.

Since the victim did not have identification on him, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify him through fingerprints analysis.

The Dallas Police Department's homicide unit is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or through email at theodore.gross@dallascityhall.com.

Dallas investigators are looking into three other shootings that have happened since last Friday.

On Sunday around 3:49 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting call in a shopping center parking lot at 3600 Samuell Blvd., where officers found a 55-year old Black man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified, and investigators say his name will not be released until detectives can get in contact with his family.

On Saturday night, ten people were injured, including one person shot in the head, during a shooting outside a party venue in southern Dallas.

No suspects have been identified. Police are asking anyone with cellphone video or information about this incident to contact Detective Alec Lopez at Alec.Lopez@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3658.

On Friday around 2:01 a.m., police responded to another shooting, this one on the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found that Cameron Ray, a 20-year-old Black man, had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Ray to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing, and the motive is unknown at this time.