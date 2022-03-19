20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

Police say they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. Friday.

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, officers found the victim, identified as Cameron Ray, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Details, such as any possible suspects or a motive, were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is urged to call police at 214-671-4236.