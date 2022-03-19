1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m., Dallas police said.

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD).

The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital. The 53-year-old victim died from his injuries, and the 37-year-old victim remained in serious condition Saturday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.