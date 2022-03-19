1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

According to police, one vehicle followed another from a fast food restaurant to a residence where the shooting occurred.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Fort Worth, according to police.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers responded to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. for a shooting call on Saturday. When the officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with "at least one apparent gunshot wound."

Both victims were transported to area hospitals to treat their injuries. The man died at the hospital, and the woman's condition was unknown.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that started at a nearby fast food restaurant. According to the FWPD, one vehicle followed the other to a residence where the shooting occurred.