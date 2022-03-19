Southeast Dallas house fire seems to have been intentionally set, investigators say

According to investigators, the cause of the fire was "incendiary in nature," but they are still working leads to determine who started the fire and why.

DALLAS — Fire crews extinguished a house fire in southeast Dallas early Saturday morning, and investigators said they believe it may have been intentionally set.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) units responded at 2:44 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call for a structure fire at a home, located at 10315 Hillhouse Lane. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a one-story duplex.

DFR said attack teams deployed handlines, moved inside for an offensive fire attack and found the seat of the fire in the back bedroom. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the smoke from inside and had the fire taped out by 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said there was no one inside the home when the fire began, so there were no injuries to report. The person living at the address came home and was met with a plume of black smoke when he opened the door to go inside, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. He immediately backed out and called 911.