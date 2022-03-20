Police reported that a suspect has been taken into custody.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting on Sixth Street that happened early Sunday morning.

The call came in at 2 a.m. on March 20. According to police, the shooting occurred at 400 block of E. Sixth Street — the same block where a mass shooting occurred in June last year.

Shots fired on the 400 block of 6th St. Non-life-threatening injuries. Suspect still at large. Officers securing the area. Avoid the area. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2022

Four people were shot and all four were taken to a local trauma center. All injuries are not expected to be life-threatening at this time.

Austin police said they had a suspect in custody shortly before 5 a.m. No additional information regarding the shooting is available at this time.

Critical Incident E 6th St / Neches St (02:00) 3 SRU, 2 Motor Medics, Multiple Commanders responding & on the scene with at least 4 GSW patients. Avoid the area. More shots are being reported. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/21FQZ85l51 — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 20, 2022

The shooting happened early on the final day of South By Southwest (SXSW) during which first responders, including APD and Austin-Travis County EMS, heightened their presence around Downtown Austin.

Sunday's shooting happened in the same area where a mass shooting in June 2021 resulted in the death of a man and left 14 others injured. A 19-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the shooting. Meanwhile, an 18-year-old was indicted for tampering with evidence in the case.

The June 2021 mass shooting led the Austin City Council to approve safety improvements in the Sixth Street Entertainment District. The council's latest action happened earlier this month after the group passed Councilmember Kathie Tovo’s second set of actions on safety in the entertainment district.

Recent action taken by the council calls for a lighting study to figure out where additional lighting may be needed, working with business owners to add lighting, having bar owners create written safety plans and train door staff and more.

Before that, back in late 2021, Austin Energy replaced several dozen light fixtures with brighter LED fixtures to improve lighting in response to the council's "Safer 6th Street" resolution. City officials were also working to create a dedicated staging area for first responders in the area.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube