10 injured in shooting at party venue in southern Dallas, sources say

Officers had responded to the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near U.S. 175, around midnight, police said.

DALLAS — Ten people were injured, including one person who was shot in the head, during a shooting outside a party venue in southern Dallas late Saturday, multiple sources confirmed to WFAA.

The shooting happened around midnight at a venue in the 5200 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, near U.S. 175, police said.

Police confirmed that multiple people were shot, but officials weren't releasing more information.

Multiple sources told WFAA that eight people were found to be injured at the venue and two others later arrived at a hospital.

The victims' conditions were unknown Sunday morning. No fatalities had been reported, as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed that their crews took people to the hospital in four ambulances, but official victim totals were unknown.

Sources told WFAA that the shooting happened while people were outside of the venue and that it was believed to be a drive-by shooting. When the shooting happened, police made a citywide assist call, meaning any available officers were asked to respond to the incident.

No arrests have been reported and police have not released information about any suspects.

At the scene Sunday morning, police had taped off a large area outside of the venue space, blocking off the street as they investigated. Dozens of markers that indicate where police found shell casings and other evidence were scattered across the area.

More information was not yet available early Sunday morning.