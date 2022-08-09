Dallas police are creating a new unit to focus on Deep Ellum

The move comes as the popular entertainment district has dealt with several crime issues over the last year.

DALLAS — Dallas police will increase its efforts to patrol the Deep Ellum area with a new unit dedicated solely to the neighborhood, officials have announced.

The move comes as Deep Ellum, a popular entertainment district east of downtown, has dealt with several shootings over the past year, including a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Aereon Johnson, 20, was killed early Saturday morning near Clover Street in Deep Ellum, police said.

Police have had efforts to increase security and patrols in Deep Ellum in recent months, in response to other shootings, but the new patrol unit will add more, Dallas City Councilman Jesse Moreno said.

Moreno supported the move for a new police unit for Deep Ellum. The new unit will get rolled out this fall.

"You're going to see officers who are approaching people who are perhaps drinking on the sidewalks," Moreno said. "We want to make sure that we're addressing violent crime, but that we're also addressing quality of life issues that could lead up to something more violent."

Moreno said officers "will have a special relationship with the business owners, and we'll be able to identify, 'Hey, this looks out of place.'"

Deep Ellum business owners have said they've been proactive in addressing safety and security concerns in the area. Earlier this year, the Deep Ellum Foundation told WFAA that there are about 25 surveillance cameras positioned around Deep Ellum, and the foundation also opened a command center on Main Street in February, where security officers can watch live cameras in various zones of the neighborhood.

The command center has also been a hub where Dallas Police Department, Code Compliance staff, Dallas Fire-Rescue, and homeless case workers huddle to discuss enforcement strategies for any given night in Deep Ellum.

Deep Ellum this summer also re-launched its rideshare "flow zones" for pickups and drop-offs. Police earlier this year began blocking off certain roads in Deep Ellum to help with crowd control efforts.