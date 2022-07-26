One person killed in club shooting in Deep Ellum, police say

Dallas officers told WFAA that they heard gunshots coming from Blum at the Sporting Club. When they got in, they found the victim dead at the scene.

DALLAS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a club in the Deep Ellum area early Tuesday.

One victim died in the shooting, but their name has not been released.

Officers said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at Blüm at the Sporting Club in the 2500 block of Florence Street, off North Good Latimer Expressway.

According to police, the shooter pulled out their gun after getting into an argument with the victim. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police at the scene told WFAA that officers found the victim dead inside the club.

There was no description released of the suspect, but officers said they were talking to witnesses and watching security videos.

No other information has been released.