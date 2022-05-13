2 killed, 3 injured in Deep Ellum shooting: Everything we know, and what witnesses saw

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Elm Street around 2:30 a.m., according to a police news release.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in Deep Ellum early Friday morning, and everyone involved in the shooting has been taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of Elm Street around 2 a.m. as clubs and bars were letting out for the night, executive assistant chief Albert Martinez said in a news conference.

Martinez said the incident happened as a crowd had gathered near a barbecue truck at Elm and Crowdus.

Police believe an interaction happened between about four people; shots were then immediately fired, Martinez said.

Five people were shot, and two were killed, according to preliminary information gathered by police at the scene.

Martinez said no suspects were at large, though it was unclear who were the shooters and the victims. No arrests had been announced, but Martinez said everyone involved in the shooting was in custody.

"We believe this incident is isolated here," Martinez said.

Martinez said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and that investigators will be reviewing the footage.

Israel Herrera, the police division chief over Deep Ellum, said investigators are still trying to figure out what started the initial interaction that led to the shooting. Herrera said officers were stationed in the area as part of their regular duties in Deep Ellum and that police responded to the shooting within seconds.

"You have incidents like this where people have no regard for other people's safety," Martinez said. "And they start shooting weapons and they don't care who's in the way."

Watch the full news conference here:

What witnesses saw and heard

Evelyn Logan, who works at the Logan's Original BBQ truck near the shooting, said she was taking orders when she heard five shots fired, and then heard another seven rounds.

Logan took cover under the truck. When the shooting ended, Logan could see shell casings and a weapon near her.

Glenn Logan, who also works at the barbecue stand, said there were "so many shots going on."

"Everyone ducked trying to get out of the way," Glenn Logan said. "It was crazy."

Deep Ellum safety

The shooting Friday came amid recent concerns over safety and crowds in the Deep Ellum area.

A shooting in April injured two people. Meanwhile, police and Deep Ellum Foundation leaders have taken proactive measures to keep the area safer, including cameras that view all areas of the entertainment district; a command center that includes security officers watching live cameras and also serves as a hub for police, code compliance and Dallas Fire-Rescue; and the re-launching of rideshare "flow zones" to help improve traffic and congestion.