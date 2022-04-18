Man arrested in shooting of 2 people in Deep Ellum, police say

The shooting happened just before 1:20 a.m. on April 10 in the 2800 block of Elm Street, near the intersection with Malcolm X Boulevard.

DALLAS — The above video was broadcast on April 15, prior to the suspect's arrest.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of two people in Deep Ellum on April, police announced Monday.

DaMichael Rose faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the April 10 shooting.

Police had released a clear image of the suspect in the shooting last week. Rose's arrest was announced Monday morning.

Police did not say where Rose was arrested.

According to police, two people were found with gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital. They were in stable condition.

The department posted a video on Twitter that they said depicted the shooting incident. The video showed multiple people appearing to fire gunshots into the air.