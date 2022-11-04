Dallas Police Department shares crime plan data, addresses staffing issues after recent wave of violence across city

DPD data shows murders and business robberies are increasing in Dallas. However, police remain focused on touting violent crime, overall, is down.

DALLAS — Police say violent crime numbers, overall, are on a downward trend in the City of Dallas. However, statistics shared with members of Dallas City Council show murders and robberies of businesses are up.

Updated crime data was shared with city council during its public safety committee meeting on Monday. The meeting came after a weekend involving several cases of gun violence across the city.

“It’s just really concerning,” said Silver Oaoie.

She and her friends work in the Deep Ellum area. They were concerned about a shooting that left two people injured in the 2800 block of Elm Street on Sunday.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting chaos. In it, dozens of people are seen running for cover as bullets are fired.

“It sucks that it’s happening,” said Faith, another woman who works in Deep Ellum.

Local police continue investigating several weekend homicides. Among them, two people were shot and one man killed outside a house on Jerome Street in East Dallas on Sunday.

Across town in Oak Cliff, a man was left on the ground with fatal gun wounds, outside of an apartment complex on South Polk.

“One of the topics we’re going to cover are issues, lessons learned,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told city council members during the presentation.

Dallas officers detailed the status of some ongoing investigations. They also discussed working with the city attorney’s office to draft ordinances that would require party and event promoters to secure permits for large events.

Police said data shows there are 59 murders, so far this year. That’s six more cases than the same time last year. While robberies of individuals have significantly dropped, business robberies have increased and remain an area of concern for officers.

Among issues, Dallas City Council members urged police to address is staffing challenges. Some city leaders said the problem has resulted in a reduction of neighborhood patrol officers in some areas.