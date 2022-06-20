T-Pain bailed on Deep Ellum for his 'safety.' Now he's apparently hosting his afterparty there

T-Pain is scheduled to play Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie Friday night.

DALLAS — After moving his Dallas concert out of Deep Ellum over safety concerns, the rapper T-Pain is apparently hosting his after party in...you guessed it...Deep Ellum.

The Deep Ellum bar Bottled Blonde posted about the after party on social media Tuesday, saying it will be hosted by T-Pain on Friday night.

T-Pain is scheduled to play Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie earlier Friday night.

The show was originally scheduled for May 18 at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Then the TikTok drama started.

In April, T-Pain took to the social media platform and complained about ticket sales in Dallas, after the show had only sold 26% of available tickets.

"What the f---, Dallas ... what are you doing? Y'all don't f--- with me?!?!," the rapper said in the video.

Shortly after the video went viral, T-Pain questioned his venue choice. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and The Factory both chimed in with statements.

Johnson tweeted about safety, which could have been a result of the city responding to several recent crime issues at events in the city.

In May, two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at around 2 a.m. in Deep Ellum as bars and clubs were letting out for the night.

Fifteen people were injured and one person died in a shooting during a trail ride and concert in southern Dallas on April 3, and two people were injured in a shooting in Deep Ellum on April 10.

Despite Mayor Johnson's attempt at smoothing things over with T-Pain, the rapper rescheduled his show for the new venue, citing "the safety of me, my fans, the team, everybody around us."

"It's only right," he said.

New date and location for the Dallas leg of the #RoadToWiscansinTour

Thank you Dallas. I got y’all. pic.twitter.com/DlamaefpfD — T-Pain (@TPAIN) May 17, 2022

Anyone who bought tickets to T-Pain's show at The Factory will be able to use them at the show in Grand Prairie on Friday. The Factory in May told WFAA that ticket sales had spiked after T-Pain's viral TikTok.