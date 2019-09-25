Dallas police have identified the man they think is responsible for the Friday night shooting of a transgender woman in northwest Dallas.

Police say that Friday night, 29-year-old Domingo Ramirez-Cavente was driving when he saw Rony Calderon walking along the 11000 block of Dennis Road shortly after 11 o'clock. Ramirez-Cavente "began speaking derogatorily of gay and transgender people," according to the affidavit.

Calderon walked away and headed to a bus stop to wait for a bus, the affidavit says. Then Ramirez-Cavente drove his truck to the bus stop and shot Calderon multiple times, according to the affidavit.

Calderon was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery. She is still in the hospital.

On Sunday, Dallas police said they would be investigating the shooting as a hate crime and put out an alert for Ramirez-Cavente's late-model four-door, red Chevrolet truck with large aftermarket rims.

Dallas police found Ramirez-Cavente and arrested him on traffic charges. During his interview, he waived his Miranda rights and admitted to shooting Calderon.

Ramirez-Cavente has been charged with aggravated assault. He is currently in jail and awaits a bond to be set by the magistrate.

