The federal trial for Michael Webb, accused of grabbing an 8-year-old girl in May, is set to begin Tuesday.

Initially, Webb indicated he would plead guilty to the kidnapping charge, but later pleaded not guilty.

Webb was charged federal kidnapping because he used Google maps on his cellphone to get to a hotel with the 8-year-old girl he is accused of grabbing, authorities said.

He was indicted on Sept. 20, on separate state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child.

The 51-year-old is accused of kidnapping the girl while she walked with her mother May 18 in the Ryan Place neighborhood.

Webb was found with the girl early the next morning at a Forest Hill hotel. A Forest Hill police officer has been fired in connection with his handling of the case.

